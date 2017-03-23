MLB Top Ten Third Base Prospects For 2017

Mar 11, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers throws to first base in the first inning of a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins at CenturyLink Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports Ben reviewed each MLB organization's top 10 prospects in November and December, then also reviewed the top 125 prospects in the game in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.