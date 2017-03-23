Lives lived: Donald Erskine, 94
Musician. Teacher. Husband. Father. Born Jan. 26, 1922, in Regina; died on Dec. 26, 2016, in Oakville, Ont., of natural causes; aged 94. Don was a business graduate and RCAF airman, a school teacher, accountant, entrepreneur and inventor throughout his long life, not to mention a devoted husband and a proud father of four boys.
