LGTBQ Chamber of Commerce created in Fort Myers

8 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Leaders of the LGBTQ community are marking Southwest Florida as a place to live and do business and have created an LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Gay activist Arlene Goldberg said she constantly receives phone calls from people all over the country asking for gay attorneys and even "gayborhoods" in Southwest Florida.

