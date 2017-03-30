Lee animal control officers upset ove...

Lee animal control officers upset over pepper spray ban

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A ban on the use of pepper spray by Lee County animal control officers has led one of the officers to resign and upset many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) 4 hr Floridian 24
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) 13 hr Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) 16 hr packerted 49
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Wed Oh yeah 19
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Mar 26 Ice Man 13
Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16) Mar 26 Prince John 3
Big 'O' Amusements is FIRED from the Fort Myers... Mar 24 Carnival man 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at March 31 at 4:32AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC