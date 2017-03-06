Heavy smoke prompts evacuation at Lely Elementary
Students and staff have been moved to Calusa Park Elementary, where parents are being allowed to pick up their children. The massive blaze at Picayune Stand State Forest has grown to 4,000 acres and is now 40 percent contained, according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.
