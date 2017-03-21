Grand Opening: New Golisano Childrena s Hospital
FORT MYERS, Fla. Since 1994, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida has been serving children as a 'hospital-within-a-hospital' in HealthPark Medical Center.
Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
