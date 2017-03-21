Fort Myers police find loaded gun in childa s bedroom
FORT MYERS, Fla. A loaded .357 Taurus revolver found in a small child's bedroom was among a dozen illegal firearms the Fort Myers Police Department recovered between Friday and Sunday last week.
