Fort Myers man enters 'no contest' plea in fatal crash
A Fort Myers man entered a plea of 'no contest' Monday in a 2016 drunken driving crash that killed his passenger. Sergio Eduardo Rodriguez, 26, was charged with DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI causing damage to person or property.
