Fort Myers man accused of three sexua...

Fort Myers man accused of three sexual assaults

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

On Wednesday, he was connected via DNA evidence to a sexual assault that happened in October behind a Papa John's on US-41 at Maravilla Avenue. Police said a woman was outside the Papa John's Pizza on Cleveland Avenue last October, looking for drugs when a man lowered his window and offered to help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) 13 hr Floridian 24
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) 22 hr Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) Thu packerted 49
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Wed Oh yeah 19
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Mar 26 Ice Man 13
Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16) Mar 26 Prince John 3
Big 'O' Amusements is FIRED from the Fort Myers... Mar 24 Carnival man 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC