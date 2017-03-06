Fort Myers council approves addition of 3 police officers

When the Freeh group report was published giving unparalleled access into the department, one of the first immediate recommendations was to acquire more officers to meet the growing demand. "This group has worked very thoroughly and have come up with recommendations that I think are very good," said Councilwoman Gaile Anthony of Ward 6. Just over $397,000 is being spent between the deputy chief position and the two lieutenants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.