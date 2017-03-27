FMPD chief promises Dunbar substation, more solved murders
Fort Myers police say they're cramped and need more room for their officers, so they're turning to renting office space.
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|23 hr
|CapeCoralonthereal
|48
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Sun
|Ice Man
|13
|Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Prince John
|3
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 26
|Prince John
|14
|Big 'O' Amusements is FIRED from the Fort Myers...
|Mar 24
|Carnival man
|1
|Fort Myers police continue to investigate viole...
|Mar 24
|Police blotter
|1
|FGCU faculty seeks policy on hate speech
|Mar 23
|Happier abroad
|1
