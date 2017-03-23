SubscriberWise founder and the highest FICO Achiever in human history will argue failure to honor terms following six month dispute with signed affidavit BIRMINGHAM, AL, U.S.A., March 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SubscriberWise , the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading advocate for children victimized by identity fraud, confirmed today the civil lawsuit against Regions Bank . The lawsuit follows a six-month dispute involving unauthorized charges, misrepresented and undisclosed terms, and executed affidavits associated with the Regions Relationship Rewards corporate site: https://www.regions.com/personal_banking/relationship_rewards.rf .

