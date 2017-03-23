FICO Supreme Minister and U.S. Credit Czar David Howe Sues Regions Bank
SubscriberWise founder and the highest FICO Achiever in human history will argue failure to honor terms following six month dispute with signed affidavit BIRMINGHAM, AL, U.S.A., March 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SubscriberWise , the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading advocate for children victimized by identity fraud, confirmed today the civil lawsuit against Regions Bank . The lawsuit follows a six-month dispute involving unauthorized charges, misrepresented and undisclosed terms, and executed affidavits associated with the Regions Relationship Rewards corporate site: https://www.regions.com/personal_banking/relationship_rewards.rf .
