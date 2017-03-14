FGCU softball falls to FSU 7-0
FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU softball team were defeated by the No. 1-ranked Florida State Universtity Tuesday evening 7-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09)
|28 min
|Randy
|28
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Mar 12
|J Kline
|31
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Mar 12
|Party man
|1
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|Mar 9
|Foot
|4
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 8
|Vicky
|44
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Mar 7
|Wonder Why
|10
|Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 7
|Wonder Why
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC