FGCU baseball stays red-hot, defeats Rutgers 5-2
FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men's baseball their winning streak Friday night in a 5-2 victory over Rutgers University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|22 hr
|Trumpette
|6
|Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|Trumpette
|8
|Southwest Florida Reading Festival
|Sat
|Ice Man
|1
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Hunter02
|3
|The Bob & Bob DJ/VJ show of Fort Myers. The ul...
|Sat
|Ice Man
|2
|Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09)
|Mar 15
|Randy
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC