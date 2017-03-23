Fatal Fort Myers shooting justified by 'Stand Your Ground'
The State Attorney's Office said Thursday that the shooting death of a Fort Myers man was justified by the "Stand Your Ground" law. Ryan Modell, 32, was shot in March 2016 when he tried to enter a condo in the Emerson Square complex.
