Ex-felons suing Florida for voting rights could cost taxpayers

Seven convicted felons are suing Governor Rick Scott and the state to get their voting rights restored costing the taxpayers what could be thousands of dollars. Currently, there are more than 1.5 million people in Florida who can't vote because of prior felonies.

