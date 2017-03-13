Drunken path of destruction lands Fort Myers man in jail - again
A Fort Myers man's mid-afternoon drunk driving escapade on busy McGregor Boulevard landed the habitual offender behind bars, again. On Tuesday, Lee County deputies arrested Christopher Frueh for nine DUI charges that include hit and run, damage to property, and violently resisting an officer.
