Cruise-in returns to Merchants Crossing in North Fort Myers

It has been a welcome sight to see hundreds of cars cram into the parking lot at the Merchants Crossing Shopping Center on Monday nights once again. After spending almost a year at the Shell Factory, the Monday night Cruise-in has returned to Merchants Crossing, and it didn't take long for the old and new classic cars and hot rods to return at the same level they were in previous years.

