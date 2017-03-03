Cold front brings wind, sun & clouds for weekend
FORT MYERS, Fla. Friday's high of 79 degrees, along with weekend temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s, is not abnormal for this time of year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|14 hr
|Ice Man
|6
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Joan Polito
|43
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
|College night at The Keys Bar & Grille is a joke!
|Feb 28
|Tommy
|2
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Feb 28
|Dating scene
|5
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Feb 25
|Zipper King
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC