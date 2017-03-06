Caught on camera: Fort Myers IHOP brawl
Footage of a Lee County Sheriff's deputy responding to a brawl inside a Fort Myers IHOP has gone viral on Facebook. A sergeant is seen cursing at, yelling at and shoving patrons after a fight broke out between a handful of women around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Myers Shooting - An Act of Americanism ! (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Wonder Why
|11
|Video of LCSO deputya s response to IHOP fight ...
|1 hr
|Wonder Why
|1
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Mon
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|thinking about moving to fort myers is there a ... (Feb '12)
|Sun
|AJS
|42
|Pine island lane
|Sun
|Sally kay
|1
|Anyone know Tommy Strayer? He passed away a few... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Chris Siford
|4
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Mar 3
|Ice Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC