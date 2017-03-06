Caught on camera: Fort Myers IHOP brawl

Caught on camera: Fort Myers IHOP brawl

15 hrs ago

Footage of a Lee County Sheriff's deputy responding to a brawl inside a Fort Myers IHOP has gone viral on Facebook. A sergeant is seen cursing at, yelling at and shoving patrons after a fight broke out between a handful of women around 3 a.m. Sunday.

