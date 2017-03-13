Car break-in sparks manhunt in N. For...

Car break-in sparks manhunt in N. Fort Myers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A North Fort Myers woman says she was startled out of bed on Wednesday morning after a family member found someone rummaging through her car. It happened around 2:30 outside of her home near Hart Drive and Cantor Lane in the Suncoast Estates neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! 7 hr Slow dancer 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires 7 hr Not happy 1
News Gulf Coast Humane Society Charged with Animal C... (Jan '09) 8 hr Randy 29
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Mar 12 J Kline 31
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Mar 12 Party man 1
Boy lover site (Oct '09) Mar 9 Foot 4
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 8 Vicky 44
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at March 16 at 4:05AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC