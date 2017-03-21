Cape mayoral race wide open with Sawi...

Cape mayoral race wide open with Sawicki's withdrawal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

With current Mayor Marni Sawicki announcing she will not seek re-election, the top spot in Southwest Florida's largest city is wide open. "I think the batch of people you have this year are probably among the best we've seen in a long time," said former Cape Coral Mayor Eric Feichthaler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shells 3 hr Ice Man 4
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) 23 hr Ice Man 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires Mar 19 clyde 3
my sons dad (Mar '12) Mar 19 Trumpette 19
Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished... Mar 18 Trumpette 6
Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16) Mar 18 Trumpette 8
News Southwest Florida Reading Festival Mar 18 Ice Man 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC