Canadian filmmaker's family expected to announce wrongful death...

The family of famed Canadian conservationist Rob Stewart is preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit against several companies and individuals involved in a late January underwater film shoot off Islamorada that proved fatal for the Toronto documentary filmmaker. Among the targets of the suit, expected to be filed in Broward County Circuit Court Tuesday morning, is Peter Sotis, a well-known figure in the rebreathing deep-sea diving community who was with Stewart when the two men surfaced after a 225-feet deep dive on the wreck of the Queen of Nassau Jan. 31. They were using rebreather equipment from Sotis' company, Add Helium, during the dives.

