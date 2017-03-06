Bystander saves boy from alleged North Port pedophile
It happened under a bridge around 5:30 near the intersection of McPherson Drive and Chapel Drive in Port Charlotte. Michael J. Maran, 39 of North Port, was charged with sexual battery by a person 18 years of age or older on a person less than 12 years of age.
