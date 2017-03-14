Blind, deaf pet in training to become therapy dog
Erin Baxter adopted a Catahoula mix named Ruby in April 2016 from the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, shortly after the death of her previous dog, Scarlett. Ruby was one of three dogs in her litter born deaf and blind.
