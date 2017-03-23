Beach Park and Ride coasts into Summerlin Square
At the beginning of March, the county broke ground on what will one day be its next major transfer center. LeeTran and Lee County are estimating that the Beach Park and Ride, at 11101 Summerlin Square Drive will be open before the 2018 season.
