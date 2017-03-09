Associa Gulf Coast Hires Dennis Mansfield as President
FORT MYERS, Fla., March 9, 2017 -- Associa Gulf Coast has hired Dennis Mansfield as its new president. Mansfield joins the Associa family from the retail industry and will be overseeing operations and customer relations for Associa's four branch offices along the Florida gulf coast.
