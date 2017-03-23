8,000-mile ride in a prison van left ...

8,000-mile ride in a prison van left this man bleeding, sleep-deprived and near death

There are 1 comment on the The Orange County Register story from Yesterday, titled 8,000-mile ride in a prison van left this man bleeding, sleep-deprived and near death. In it, The Orange County Register reports that:

David Hastings stands on Black Star Canyon Road in Silverado on Thursday Hastings was a businessman living in Newport Beach in 2014 when he was arrested for a violating a no-contact restraining of his daughter in Florida. He said he was transferred from the jail in Santa Ana by van and spent 15 days shackled to other inmates as they traveled approximately 8,000 miles, many times on back roads, through 31 states on his way back to Florida to face charges only to have the charges dropped.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Prince John

Cape Coral, FL

#1 Yesterday
That's why you guys should NEVER, EVER try to date or marry an American woman! They are a divorce, a restraining order, and a prison term just waiting to happen!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 15 hr Ice Man 13
Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16) 17 hr Prince John 3
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Sun Prince John 14
Big 'O' Amusements is FIRED from the Fort Myers... Fri Carnival man 1
Fort Myers police continue to investigate viole... Mar 24 Police blotter 1
Shells Mar 24 snowbird7570 5
News FGCU faculty seeks policy on hate speech Mar 23 Happier abroad 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC