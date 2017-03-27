5 things to know for Wednesday, March 29
Religious leaders in Fort Myers have asked city leaders to publicly commit to fulfilling the recommendations of a recent audit of the police department and do a better job solving murders. Chief Derrick Diggs and City Manager Saeed Kazemi were on hand Tuesday at the interfaith discussion at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
