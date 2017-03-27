5 things to know for Tuesday, March 28
Two Miami-Dade County police officers have been wounded in what authorities called "an ambush-style" shooting. Authorities say the plainclothes officers were shot Monday night while investigating at the Annie Coleman Apartments on the city's north side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|CapeCoralonthereal
|48
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Sun
|Ice Man
|13
|Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Prince John
|3
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Sun
|Prince John
|14
|Big 'O' Amusements is FIRED from the Fort Myers...
|Mar 24
|Carnival man
|1
|Fort Myers police continue to investigate viole...
|Mar 24
|Police blotter
|1
|FGCU faculty seeks policy on hate speech
|Mar 23
|Happier abroad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC