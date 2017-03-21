5 things to know for Tuesday, March 21

8 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Spontaneous combustion is being blamed for a large mulch fire burning near homes in east Lee County. Firefighters say it could take days, and hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to finally put the fire out at Country Lakes Farms in Buckingham.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at March 21 at 3:34AM EDT

Fort Myers, FL

