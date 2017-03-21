2 Fort Myers men arrested after robbery
Marquise Dominae Drake, 27, and 25-year-old Tevin Rodolfo Spears, both of Fort Myers, were charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the 7-Eleven convenience store at the corner of Fowler Street and Winkler Avenue.
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shells
|6 hr
|snowbird7570
|3
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Ice Man
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Mar 19
|clyde
|3
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Mar 19
|Trumpette
|19
|Beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel to be demolished...
|Mar 18
|Trumpette
|6
|Gold digger women belong in Northern Illinois, ... (Aug '16)
|Mar 18
|Trumpette
|8
|Southwest Florida Reading Festival
|Mar 18
|Ice Man
|1
