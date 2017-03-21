2 Fort Myers men arrested after robbery

Marquise Dominae Drake, 27, and 25-year-old Tevin Rodolfo Spears, both of Fort Myers, were charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the 7-Eleven convenience store at the corner of Fowler Street and Winkler Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.