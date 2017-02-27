Weather Blog: Fort Myers and Naples break heat records
According to the National Weather Service, Fort Myers warmed to 90 Tuesday afternoon. Naples was slightly cooler topping out at 88. Fort Myers' previous record high for February 28th was 88 measured in 2012.
