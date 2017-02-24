Validation & anger: Dunbar, mayor rea...

Validation & anger: Dunbar, mayor react to FMPD audit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

"I think the report says it. There's a culture of denial and an over-dependency on statistics that were massaged to paint a picture of a reality that did not exist in the communities and in the neighborhoods," said Glover, senior pastor of Mount Hermon Ministries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... 19 hr heartroot 11
Review; Big "O" Amusements 22 hr Zipper King 2
Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree... Fri FBI Warning 1
Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW. Fri Security warning 1
College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/... Thu Party man 1
Anyone know Kat and bubby Feb 23 San 4
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Feb 22 Prophecy 7
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC