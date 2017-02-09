Valentines for veterans auction
FORT MYERS, Fla., Just before Valentine's Day, one auction might have something for that special someone in your life. Even better, you'll also be helping out military veterans in Southwest Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|5 hr
|Peter Cheeks
|9
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|22 hr
|Prophecy
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Schooner
|42
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Tue
|Shallow Hal
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 6
|Slow dancer
|2
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 6
|Shallow Hal
|11
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC