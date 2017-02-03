UF Researchers Bring Back The Flavor Of Tomatoes

University of Florida researchers have found a way to return the flavor of tomatoes after decades of mass production degraded its flavor. Over the course of 10 years, a team of 10 UF researchers at the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences studied more than 400 different kinds of tomatoes and identified the genes that produce the chemicals for a better flavor, according to a recently published study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.