UF Researchers Bring Back The Flavor Of Tomatoes
University of Florida researchers have found a way to return the flavor of tomatoes after decades of mass production degraded its flavor. Over the course of 10 years, a team of 10 UF researchers at the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences studied more than 400 different kinds of tomatoes and identified the genes that produce the chemicals for a better flavor, according to a recently published study.
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Fri
|Slow dancer
|1
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Party man
|7
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|Feb 2
|gettingscrewedtoo
|6
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 1
|Shallow Hal
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 1
|Shallow Hal
|8
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|Feb 1
|Qwerty
|6
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Jan 31
|John Tiki
|2
