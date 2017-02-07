Three finalists named for Minnesota S...

Three finalists named for Minnesota State chancellor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota State will choose from among three candidates outside Minnesota to be the next chancellor of the state's largest higher-education system. The finalists, who were announced Monday and are slated for interviews Tuesday and Wednesday, do have ties, however, to the state or region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 18 hr Preacher 4
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Mon Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mon Shallow Hal 11
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mon Cape Oral 18
Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11) Feb 5 Mike 7
First les exp (Dec '12) Feb 3 Party man 7
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 1 Shallow Hal 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,311 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC