Three finalists named for Minnesota State chancellor
Minnesota State will choose from among three candidates outside Minnesota to be the next chancellor of the state's largest higher-education system. The finalists, who were announced Monday and are slated for interviews Tuesday and Wednesday, do have ties, however, to the state or region.
