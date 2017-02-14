Take Charge of Your Health

Take Charge of Your Health

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. We often hear that we need to "take charge of our own health." But what does that really mean, and what resources are available to help you accomplish that goal? Molly Grubbs, manager of the Healthy Life Center at Coconut Point, stopped by the WINK studio to explain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Sun Party man 11
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 12 Everyones Baby 3
Trump is Totally Unqualified Feb 12 thanx alot 6
Anyone know Kat and bubby Feb 10 Zeppy 3
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Feb 8 Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Feb 8 Schooner 42
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at February 15 at 3:03AM EST

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC