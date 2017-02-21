Suspect swipes power washer from N. F...

Suspect swipes power washer from N. Fort Myers store

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a $600 power washer from a North Fort Myers business in mid-February. It happened Wednesday, February 15th, at Northern Tool, which is at 14571 North Tamiami Trail just south of the intersection with Pine Island Road.

