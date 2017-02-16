Suspect search on after Fort Myers sh...

Suspect search on after Fort Myers shooting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Police said one man was shot and ran into the STARS Complex on Edison. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police everywhere 22 min Lorddalkiel 1
Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11) 6 hr Spitfire 38
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... 11 hr Bill 2
Dek Bar may be hiring. Wed King Dek 1
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Feb 12 Party man 11
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 12 Everyones Baby 3
Trump is Totally Unqualified Feb 12 thanx alot 6
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC