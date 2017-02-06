Super Bowl provides business boost for local bars
Sunday night, it wasn't just the host city that raked in the cash; businesses in southwest Florida also got in the mix. Catch 22, in Fort Myers, is known as a New England Patriots bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|5 hr
|Slow dancer
|2
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|6 hr
|Shallow Hal
|11
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Cape Oral
|18
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Mike
|7
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|Feb 3
|Party man
|7
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 1
|Shallow Hal
|1
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|Feb 1
|Qwerty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC