South West Veterinary Care Center adds Mullins
South West Veterinary Care Center in Cape Coral has announced that Dr. Thomas W. Mullins has joined the veterinary practice located at 1616 Cape Coral Parkway, W., #116, in Camelot Isles Shopping Center at Chiquita Boulevard and Cape Coral Parkway. Mullins received his doctorate of veterinary medicine from Purdue University in 1981 and has been a practicing veterinarian for 35 years.
