Smell the SWFL burn? It's from a combination of two fires
FORT MYERS, Fla. The smell of smoke permeating Southwest Florida on Friday is due to two fires, including one set on purpose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|2 hr
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|16 hr
|Ice Man
|3
|Police everywhere
|20 hr
|Lorddalkiel
|1
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Spitfire
|38
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Feb 15
|King Dek
|1
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Feb 12
|Party man
|11
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 12
|Everyones Baby
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC