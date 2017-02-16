Road closures expected for Edison Festival of Light parade
FORT MYERS, Fla. Fort Myers police are closing the following roads Saturday for the Edison Festival of Light beginning at 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted: The ramp off of the Caloosahatchee Bridge into downtown Fort Myers and the southbound lanes of traffic will be diverted onto McGregor Boulevard The 5K race is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. and the parade at 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive in the downtown area before 5:00 p.m. The parking garages will be open before the parade starts and access will be very limited to vehicles entering and exiting during the parade.
