Plans move ahead for revitalization o...

Plans move ahead for revitalization of North Fort Myers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

His shop Lighter Side Tattoo Inc. is along US-41. Many storefronts next to him have been vacant since he moved in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... 19 hr Prophecy 7
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Feb 20 Pam Warren 5
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 20 Slow dancer 3
A lot of police sirons Feb 19 Maudezelda 1
Police and fire department on tolles drive in N... Feb 17 Dmschwemer 2
Police everywhere Feb 17 Lorddalkiel 1
Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11) Feb 16 Spitfire 38
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC