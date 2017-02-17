North Fort Myers man stole snakes, re...

North Fort Myers man stole snakes, released one

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

John Gunther grew up loving snakes and said he had a special bond with three ball pythons he raised since birth. Gunther said he came home from work and found his home on Bogart Drive in North Fort Myers broken into.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... 4 hr Ice Man 6
Police and fire department on tolles drive in N... 21 hr Dmschwemer 2
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Fri Ice Man 3
Police everywhere Fri Lorddalkiel 1
Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11) Thu Spitfire 38
Dek Bar may be hiring. Feb 15 King Dek 1
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Feb 12 Party man 11
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC