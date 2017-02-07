No charges pending following shooting incident
At about 11:30, police responded to a call about a shooting at 3311 S.E. 15th Ave. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Travis Grams, 34, of 2352 Barcelona Ave., Fort Myers, who reported that he had been shot at and hit by a ricochet bullet on his left ankle. He refused medical attention on scene.
