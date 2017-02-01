New evidence overturns 1997 murder co...

New evidence overturns 1997 murder conviction

A man convicted of killing a 12-year-old girl in 1997 has been granted a new trial after evidence revealed he may be innocent. Lamarr Monson was arrested in 1996 for the murder of 12-year-old Christina Brown in Detroit.

