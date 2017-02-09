Neighborhood moving in positive direc...

Neighborhood moving in positive direction after Lake Boyz arrests

Change is in the air in the Dunbar community after a round-up of suspected gang members last month when Fort Myers Police raided several homes arresting more than 20 Lake Boyz members. Neighbors said the Lake Boyz terrorized families on their street.

