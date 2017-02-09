NBC2 Investigators: Cape city employees watched Netflix on the job
An NBC2 Investigation has revealed 47 Cape Coral city employees were disciplined for watching Netflix while logged into the city's network, a violation of city rules. The investigation revealed employees watched more than 500 hours of Netflix over a three month period although city officials cast doubt on whether the employees were watching while on the clock.
